Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

