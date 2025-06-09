iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of STIP opened at $102.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.