Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – June 6th

WEC Energy Group, Southern, Rockwell Automation, CMS Energy, Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Bank of New York Mellon are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacture or operation of power systems that rely on renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth, which is driven by technological advances, government incentives and global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.59. 3,201,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,940. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $88.32. 2,265,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.96. The stock had a trading volume of 424,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,454. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $324.39.

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,665. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.93 and a 200 day moving average of $304.23.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 9,168,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,518,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 942,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.63.

