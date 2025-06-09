City Holding Co. Purchases 350 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 35.0% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $643.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

