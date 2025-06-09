NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $227.66 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $169.46 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.