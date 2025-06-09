Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $340.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.83 and a 200-day moving average of $330.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.