Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 21,814 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 458,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.85 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

