Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $265.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

