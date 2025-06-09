Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in APA were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in APA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 302,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 48,277 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in APA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in APA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in APA by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

