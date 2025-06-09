Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,291 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

