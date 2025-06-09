NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Boston Properties Stock Up 3.3%

BXP stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 742.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $865.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.89 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is -19,600.00%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

