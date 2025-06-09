Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $37,974,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 245,427 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,987,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:VAC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

