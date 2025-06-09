Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,972 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

