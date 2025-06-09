Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,155 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

