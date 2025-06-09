Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,424,000 after acquiring an additional 204,365 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after acquiring an additional 422,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

