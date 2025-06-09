International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,850 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

