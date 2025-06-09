Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124,726 shares during the last quarter. Oak Root LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 3,049,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,080,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,692,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period.

AVUS opened at $98.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

