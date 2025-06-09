Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,111,000 after buying an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3,349.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,645,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $351.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.99. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

