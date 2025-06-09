iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $329.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

