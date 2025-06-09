JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,522,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,229,000.

JMST opened at $50.78 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

