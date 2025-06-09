Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $64.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

