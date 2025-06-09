Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys 4,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

BND opened at $72.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

