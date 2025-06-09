iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

