Panmure Gordon Initiates Coverage on Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)

Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.68) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Trustpilot Group Trading Down 11.6%
In related news, insider Adrian Blair purchased 40,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,432.44 ($134,586.41). Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 39,902 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £120,903.06 ($163,647.89). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.
Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.
Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.
