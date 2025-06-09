Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,928,000. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign makes up 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.16% of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.