City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Holdings Lessened by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. City makes up 4.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in City were worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in City by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in City by 13,747.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of City by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,010. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Parsons bought 2,200 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,426. This trade represents a 440.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock worth $339,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

City stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30. City Holding has a 12 month low of $99.79 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. Equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

