Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.