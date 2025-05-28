Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 71,483 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.8%

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

