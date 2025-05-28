7,837 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

TXN opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

