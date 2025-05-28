Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.83.

NYSE:ETN opened at $328.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.87 and its 200 day moving average is $318.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

