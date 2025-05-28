Aegis Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

