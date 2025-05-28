16,411,379 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Bought by Affinity Partners GP LP

Affinity Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,411,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,941,000. QXO comprises 100.0% of Affinity Partners GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Partners GP LP owned 4.01% of QXO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QXO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QXO by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,886,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,091,000 after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QXO by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,039,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,634,000 after buying an additional 1,979,147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QXO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp lifted its position in QXO by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 1,275,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QXO Trading Down 2.2%

QXO opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27. QXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $290.00.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

