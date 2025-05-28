Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Welltower by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $194,272,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 2.3%

Welltower stock opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.95 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.93.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.