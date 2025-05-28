Mattson Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

