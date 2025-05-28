Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JSI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,770,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 634,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

