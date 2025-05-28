14,500 Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Bought by Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NMR opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

