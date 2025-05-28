Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Palogic Value Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cannae makes up approximately 0.1% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cannae by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 457.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Stock Performance

Cannae stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

