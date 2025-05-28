Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $156.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

