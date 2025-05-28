Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

