Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

