Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

