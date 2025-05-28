Old North State Trust LLC Buys 133 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

LMT stock opened at $476.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.88 and its 200-day moving average is $475.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

