Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,770 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of MU opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.