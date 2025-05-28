Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,211.77 and last traded at $1,211.57, with a volume of 2916636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,185.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $515.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,045.95 and its 200 day moving average is $967.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,708 shares of company stock valued at $138,323,256. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

