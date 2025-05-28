Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $31.75 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 197,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,745,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,588,546,000 after buying an additional 3,621,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,707,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 780,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.