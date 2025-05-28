Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

GBUY stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (GBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to invest in global stocks associated with priorities and spending habits of younger consumers. GBUY was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.