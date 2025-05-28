Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 268 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,517,000 after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,344,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $259,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,684,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

