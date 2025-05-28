Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,182,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,209,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257,383 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 645,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 235,842 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,721 shares in the company, valued at $193,256,880.67. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 4.9%

CCOI stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -100.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

