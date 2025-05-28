Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after buying an additional 984,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,086,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,872.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 590,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 535,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.