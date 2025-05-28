Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $413.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

