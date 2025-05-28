Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $1.29 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $413.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
